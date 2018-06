A foreign man died from falling off the fifth floor of a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress

An Australian man died after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 on Sunday morning.

The 62-year-old had been staying at the hotel with his wife for two days, police said.

Local people near the crossroads of Truong Dinh and Le Thanh Ton said they heard a loud noise and saw a foreign man lying on the pavement.

Ho Chi Minh City police are investigating the incident.