Australian, Czech athletes win Ironman triathlon in Da Nang

Australian and Czech Republic athletes won the Ironman triathlon competition in Da Nang on Sunday, according to sports magazine AsiaTri.

Tim Reed of Australia won the men's race, and Radka Vodickova-Kahledfeldt of the Czech Republic won the women's race.

Reed won in a time of 3:54:55, beating his nearest rival by nearly two minutes. Kahledfeldt finished in 4:14:36, with almost an 11-minute margin over second place.

Close to 1,600 athletes from 56 countries participated in the competition this year, including more than 650 athletes from Vietnam. Participants had to swim nearly two kilometers (1.24 miles), then cycle 90 kilometers along Da Nang's coast, before finishing a 21-kilometer run. The winners received $15,000 and entry to regional and world triathlon competitions.

Ironman Vietnam was voted the 2017 “Best Triathlon Swim Short Course.”