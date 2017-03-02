VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

ATM test-run stuns Hanoi bank client

By Thanh Thanh Lan   March 2, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7

The client received a blue strip of paper in lieu of an actual bank note.

An ATM in a Hanoi shopping mall spit out a blue piece of paper emblazoned with a Dong amount, on Wednesday, surprising a PVcomBank customer who was expecting VND500,000 ($22).

The client subsequently received a text message saying the amount he'd attempted to withdraw had been debited from his account.

According to a statement subsequently issued by the bank, the error was the result of some sort of test-run.

atm-test-run-stuns-hanoi-bank-client

Rectangular blue paper that reads VND500,000.

"Due to the test-run process and the fact that our contractor has not completed technical handover to PVcomBank, cash was not issued and the client withdrew a demo paper," the Hanoi-based bank said in its statement.

The bank refunded the sum to its client shortly after the incident.

PVcomBank had notified clients via text message about a planned systems upgrade; the notifications made no mention of ATM test-runs.

Related news:

Vietnam bank tycoon, former executives face trial over $66 mln losses

Vietnam opens first human milk bank to help at-risk infants

Tags: ATM cash paper bank
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top