Asiad 2018: Excitement high in Vietnam as Syria clash looms

Big screens have sprung up across the country as the country waits for the match to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday.

At the Lach Tray stadium in the northern port city Hai Phong, a giant 150-square-meter screen has been installed.

Drinks, banners, posters, flags, horns and t-shirts are piled up for fans to pick up and make merry.

A giant screen is ready for tonight's match in Lach Tray stadium in Hai Phong. Photos by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

“Everything is ready. Thousands of people will make the stadium erupt if Vietnam wins,” a fan said.

In the north central Nghe An Province, big screens, speakers and lightning systems are ready to go at the Ho Chi Minh Square.

“The screen is set up three meters above the ground to make sure everyone in the square can watch the match,” a technical staff said.

Meanwhile, a big offline event will take place at the Hang Day stadium in Hanoi tonight as the match goes live on a big screen. 5,200 tickets will be given out to the fans when they come to the stadium. To promote the event, organizers have decorated the stadium with banners, posters and Vietnam flags.

Authorities on guard

To guarantee street safety, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will have over 1,000 officers, patrols and undercover police on the streets before and after the match.

In Hanoi, police forces will be deployed on main roads and streets in downtown areas and major districts to ease traffic and prevent street racers from causing chaos.

People celebrating Vietnam's victory over Bahrain last week. Photos by VnExpress/Giang Huy

“We will make sure that people celebrate in safety. Troublemakers and street racers will be stopped and strictly punished,” said the leader of Hanoi’s police unit.

Undercover officers will work throughout the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to assist local police in controlling the crowd.

“If Vietnam wins there will be thousands of people on the streets tonight and that will be the chance for some people to provoke trouble,” a senior HCMC police official said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s football fever is flying to Indonesia.

Vietnamese fans gather at Noi Bai airport to flight to Indonesia. Photos by VnExpress.

This morning, the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports were crowded with fans carrying flags and banners on flights to Indonesia.

“We’re so excited to fly to Indonesia and cheer together for Vietnam,” one fan said.

Tran Song Hai, vice president of the Vietnam football fans association, said there will be around 1,500 Vietnamese fans going to the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Indonesia to watch Vietnam play.

“I believe we will go further in this tournament,” Hai said.