another-taiwanese-company-busted-for-polluting-vietnam-river

The provincial government of Dong Nai has decided to fine Taiwan’s Header Plan Co., Ltd VND205 million ($9,068) for discharging polluted wastewater into the Moi Canal that flows into the Dong Nai River, VietnamPlus reported on Saturday.

According to the news site, the Taiwanese firm, which mainly produces screws, has been told to clean up the damage it has caused before September 30.

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment has been told to monitor the measures being taken fix the problem.

The department started investigating the waste water discharged by Header Plan following complaints from locals living near the company’s factory in Vinh Cuu District.

Photo courtesy of Header Plan Co., Ltd

The 610km Dong Nai River is the third longest river in the country, running through 10 provinces and Ho Chi Minh City and supplying water to nearly 20 million people.

Earlier this year, Taiwan's Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Plant grabbed headlines for causing one of the biggest environmental disasters in Vietnamese history, killing tons of fish across four coastal provinces. The company’s test-run led to the discharge of toxic substances into the sea, including phenol, cyanide and iron hydroxide.

Formosa has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people and paid $500 million in compensation to make up for the damage. The firm also promised to compensate local people for economic losses, help them find new jobs and subsidize clean-up activities.

