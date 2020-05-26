VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

By Le Nga   May 26, 2020 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive
Vietnamese citizens wait for their repatriation flight from Russia, May 12, 2020. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam confirmed one more Covid-19 infection Tuesday evening, a Vietnamese man repatriated from Russia two weeks ago.

"Patient 327," 31, had landed May 13 at the Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062.

He was quarantined at a military school in the northern province of Thai Binh and three tests done in a row by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Thai Binh came out negative. On Monday, however, the fourth test proved positive, and a repeat test Tuesday by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi also showed he was Covid-19 positive.

He has been admitted to the Thai Binh General Hospital for treatment. With "Patient 327," 33 people boarding the Russia repatriation flight have contracted the novel coronavirus, two of them flight attendants and the rest passengers. The flight carried 345 Vietnamese citizens from Russia back home under a government program to repatriate citizens from pandemic-hit areas overseas.

Tuesday's addition brought the nation’s Covid-19 tally to 327. Of these, 55 are active patients and 272 have recovered.

More than half of Vietnam's Covid-19 cases, 187, have been imported and the remaining transmitted within the community. Vietnam has gone 40 days straight without recording any community transmission.

There has been no Covid-19 death to date in Vietnam.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 348,300 deaths reported.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Australia commits $7 mln for Vietnam’s post pandemic recovery

Australia commits $7 mln for Vietnam’s post pandemic recovery

Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

Five Russia returnees beat Covid-19

Five Russia returnees beat Covid-19

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam new coronavirus

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

 

Read more

Vietnam to resume e-visa issuance to 80 countries

Vietnam to resume e-visa issuance to 80 countries

Vietnam suspends officials implicated in Japanese firm's bribery allegations

Vietnam suspends officials implicated in Japanese firm's bribery allegations

Make motorbike emission inspections mandatory: Transport Ministry

Make motorbike emission inspections mandatory: Transport Ministry

Vietnam arrests man trafficking guns, drugs from Cambodia

Vietnam arrests man trafficking guns, drugs from Cambodia

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

 
go to top