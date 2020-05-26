Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnamese citizens wait for their repatriation flight from Russia, May 12, 2020. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

"Patient 327," 31, had landed May 13 at the Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062.

He was quarantined at a military school in the northern province of Thai Binh and three tests done in a row by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Thai Binh came out negative. On Monday, however, the fourth test proved positive, and a repeat test Tuesday by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi also showed he was Covid-19 positive.

He has been admitted to the Thai Binh General Hospital for treatment. With "Patient 327," 33 people boarding the Russia repatriation flight have contracted the novel coronavirus, two of them flight attendants and the rest passengers. The flight carried 345 Vietnamese citizens from Russia back home under a government program to repatriate citizens from pandemic-hit areas overseas.

Tuesday's addition brought the nation’s Covid-19 tally to 327. Of these, 55 are active patients and 272 have recovered.

More than half of Vietnam's Covid-19 cases, 187, have been imported and the remaining transmitted within the community. Vietnam has gone 40 days straight without recording any community transmission.

There has been no Covid-19 death to date in Vietnam.