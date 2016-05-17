Another Hanoi street to be hit with strict billboard code

The plan will encompass a 1.4km stretch along Thai Thinh Street from Tay Son to Lang Ha.

A stretch of Thai Thinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Hai

All the designs relating to the street, for example housing, advertising boards, the pavement, trees and lighting have yet to be finalized, but they should be completed by October this year.

“All signs in front of houses will have to be the same size and colors. The colors will be chosen to follow cultural traditions,” the chairman of the city's People's Committee said.

The project follows a similar pilot scheme launched more than two months ago on Le Trong Tan Street, where all billboards and signposts must be red or blue.

Le Trong Tan Street with signs in red or blue. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

The project has provoked controversy as many businesses want to keep their own signs. In addition, many people have said the designs on Le Trong Tan Street are boring.

The city also has plans to expand the project to all of Hanoi’s streets.

Hanoi has previously tried to apply a regulation on billboards and signposts that dictates they must all follow the same design, but the project failed following opposition from residents.