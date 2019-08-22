American pedophile suspect tried to entice two Vietnamese minors

The U.S. launched Project Safe Childhood in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Photo by AFP.

The consulate said that the arrest was made following an investigation carried out in partnership with Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security.

Special agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested Christopher Edwin Day, 49, of St. Petersburg, Florida, on August 15, "on charges of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity."

Christopher Edwin Day, 49, an American pedophile suspect. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Day allegedly traveled within multiple U.S. states and internationally for engaging in illicit sexual conduct. In or around December 2014, he is suspected of using electronic devices to try and persuade two Vietnamese minors "to engage in criminal sexual conduct."

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink said in the statement: "This joint international investigation underlines America's commitment to protecting children around the world."

"It serves as a potent reminder that our two governments can work together to ensure there is no safe space in the world to perpetrate horrible crimes against children," he said.

The investigation and prosecution of the case is happening as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Justice Department to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The project brings together federal, state and local resources as well as international law enforcement partners.

Vietnam recorded 1,547 child sex abuse cases in 2018, down 2.8 percent from a year ago, according the Ministry of Public Security. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, two Vietnam’s largest cities, took the lead in terms of reported child molestation cases.

In Vietnam, having sex with a child under 13 years of age is considered rape, punishable by death.