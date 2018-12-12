VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

AFF Cup final: Vietnam coach rues squandered opportunity

By Lam Thoa   December 12, 2018 | 07:47 am GMT+7

Coach Park Hang-seo is disappointed that Vietnam let a 2-0 lead slip, failing to secure an away win against Malaysia.

Vietnam played well to go 2-0 up in the first of the two-leg AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but a lackluster performance in the second half allowed Malaysia to claw their way to parity.

"My players played well and gave their best, that’s why we scored two goals. However, I feel disappointed that we conceded two goals, which led to a draw. We need better preparation for the second leg at home. The good thing is Vietnam got an advantage out of this draw," Park said at the post-match press conference Tuesday.

Head coach Park Hang-seo gives instruction to the players in away match against Malaysia. Photo by Duc Dong/VnExpress.

Head coach Park Hang-seo gives instruction to the players in the away match against Malaysia on Tuesday. Photo by Duc Dong/VnExpress.

Park noted that the two goals that Vietnam conceded from fouls in dangerous positions.

"I don’t think conceding two goals is something too terrible, especially when we play at the opponent’s home. But we should not have committed the fouls in such dangerous positions. The team will have to watch the game again and do some serious analysis to learn from our mistakes," he added.

Park also hoped that Vietnamese fans will create the same atmosphere in the second leg as the Malaysian fans did at home for the first one.

90 minutes left

Malaysian Tan Cheng Hoe admitted that a draw in the first leg at home was a disadvantage, but said he still believes that Malaysia can bring the trophy home.

"In general, we played well and had good possession. We conceded two early goals but played wonderfully to equalize. Malaysia may have a disadvantage, but we still have 90 minutes in Hanoi. I’m confident that we will have a good result," Tan said.

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe appreciates the way Malaysia came back from 2-0 down. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe appreciates the way Malaysia came back from 2-0 down. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

"Malaysia’s defense was not good today. But everything is not over, as we still have a game in My Dinh," he said.

Vietnam will play the second leg at home with the advantage of having scored two away goals. The game will take place at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on December 15.

Related News:
Tags: AFF Cup Vietnam Malaysia football sports
 
Read more
Anti-abortion campaign slammed as sexist, moralist in Vietnam

Anti-abortion campaign slammed as sexist, moralist in Vietnam

Police raid Saigon salon, catch men in orgy

Police raid Saigon salon, catch men in orgy

Taiwan arrests 12 Vietnamese migrants for drug abuse

Taiwan arrests 12 Vietnamese migrants for drug abuse

US reverses course, targets Vietnamese immigrants for deportation again

US reverses course, targets Vietnamese immigrants for deportation again

Two men arrested in Saigon with 19 kilos of meth

Two men arrested in Saigon with 19 kilos of meth

Domestic violence an under-reported problem in Vietnam

Domestic violence an under-reported problem in Vietnam

Mekong Delta bridge set to open in months, after years of waiting

Mekong Delta bridge set to open in months, after years of waiting

 
go to top