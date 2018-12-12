AFF Cup final: Vietnam coach rues squandered opportunity

Vietnam played well to go 2-0 up in the first of the two-leg AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but a lackluster performance in the second half allowed Malaysia to claw their way to parity.

"My players played well and gave their best, that’s why we scored two goals. However, I feel disappointed that we conceded two goals, which led to a draw. We need better preparation for the second leg at home. The good thing is Vietnam got an advantage out of this draw," Park said at the post-match press conference Tuesday.

Head coach Park Hang-seo gives instruction to the players in the away match against Malaysia on Tuesday. Photo by Duc Dong/VnExpress.

Park noted that the two goals that Vietnam conceded from fouls in dangerous positions.

"I don’t think conceding two goals is something too terrible, especially when we play at the opponent’s home. But we should not have committed the fouls in such dangerous positions. The team will have to watch the game again and do some serious analysis to learn from our mistakes," he added.

Park also hoped that Vietnamese fans will create the same atmosphere in the second leg as the Malaysian fans did at home for the first one.

90 minutes left

Malaysian Tan Cheng Hoe admitted that a draw in the first leg at home was a disadvantage, but said he still believes that Malaysia can bring the trophy home.

"In general, we played well and had good possession. We conceded two early goals but played wonderfully to equalize. Malaysia may have a disadvantage, but we still have 90 minutes in Hanoi. I’m confident that we will have a good result," Tan said.

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe appreciates the way Malaysia came back from 2-0 down. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

"Malaysia’s defense was not good today. But everything is not over, as we still have a game in My Dinh," he said.

Vietnam will play the second leg at home with the advantage of having scored two away goals. The game will take place at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on December 15.