Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour

The scene of the accident in which a tank truck hit a disabled woman in Ho Chi Minh City on February 2, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Most roads leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City were blocked by heavy congestion for more than an hour on Friday after a tank truck hit a disabled woman at a key crossroad that leads to the airport.

The middle-aged woman was driving on a three-wheeler motorbike on Hoang Van Thu Street when she hit the truck that was moving in the same direction.

The collision caused her to fall off the bike before the truck rolled over her leg. She was seriously injured but was still conscious to call for help.

As the traffic was heavy on Friday afternoon, less than a week before Tet, or Lunar New Year, the incident quickly led to heavy traffic jams on nearby roads that lead to the biggest airport in Vietnam.

Traffic jam on Hoang Van Thu Street, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City where the accident took place on February 9, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Police had to show up at the scene to regulate traffic.

Also on Friday afternoon, another accident involving a tank truck happened in the city’s central District 1, causing chaos for more than three hours in this area.

With only a few days left until Tet, the biggest holiday in Vietnam, many more people took to the usually already crowded streets to go shopping, send gifts, deliver Tet products and leave the city for their hometown.

The city’s transport department said traffic volume in the city this Tet has risen 5-10 percent against last year and up to 130 percent against normal days.