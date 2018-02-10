VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour

By Son Hoa   February 10, 2018 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour
The scene of the accident in which a tank truck hit a disabled woman in Ho Chi Minh City on February 2, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Traffic is more stressful these days in Vietnam as locals are in a rush to prepare for Tet.

Most roads leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City were blocked by heavy congestion for more than an hour on Friday after a tank truck hit a disabled woman at a key crossroad that leads to the airport.

The middle-aged woman was driving on a three-wheeler motorbike on Hoang Van Thu Street when she hit the truck that was moving in the same direction.

The collision caused her to fall off the bike before the truck rolled over her leg. She was seriously injured but was still conscious to call for help.

As the traffic was heavy on Friday afternoon, less than a week before Tet, or Lunar New Year, the incident quickly led to heavy traffic jams on nearby roads that lead to the biggest airport in Vietnam.

Traffic jam on Hoang Van Thu Street, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City where the accident takes place on February 9. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Traffic jam on Hoang Van Thu Street, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City where the accident took place on February 9, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Police had to show up at the scene to regulate traffic.

Also on Friday afternoon, another accident involving a tank truck happened in the city’s central District 1, causing chaos for more than three hours in this area.

With only a few days left until Tet, the biggest holiday in Vietnam, many more people took to the usually already crowded streets to go shopping, send gifts, deliver Tet products and leave the city for their hometown.

The city’s transport department said traffic volume in the city this Tet has risen 5-10 percent against last year and up to 130 percent against normal days.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HCMC Saigon traffic accident Tan Son Nhat airport Tet Lunar New Year
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top