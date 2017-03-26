VnExpress International
9-year-old Vietnamese girl found dead in Japan

By VnExpress   March 26, 2017 | 08:41 pm GMT+7

The girl had been reported missing since Friday.

A 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, who had gone missing since Friday, was found dead Sunday in a grass field near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, 40 kilometers southeast of central Tokyo, police said.

The naked body of the girl, a third grade elementary school student, was found at around 6:45 a.m. (local time) by a man who had come to fish in the Tone River nearby, Japan Times reported. 

No clothes or other items that could be her belongings have been found in the area so far, the police said.

The girl did not show up at school on Friday morning. According to the police, a number of people living in her neighborhood had reported seeing a girl resembling the victim.

The site where she was found is about 10 kilometers from the school.

She was described as 130 cm tall and wearing pink pants and a gray hooded jacket when she left home with a red school backpack.

Due to overgrown weeds, it is hard for any passerby to see the area where the body was found.

"At night, it gets really dark because there is no light," Japan Times quoted a man who was farming near the crime scene as telling the police. "I’m worried such a thing happened here," he said.

The case is being treated as a criminal incident, although the police have yet to determine the cause of death.

