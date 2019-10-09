VnExpress International
65 years ago, a flag hoisting ceremony marked Hanoi’s liberation

By Ngoc Thanh   October 9, 2019 | 04:56 pm GMT+7

On October 10, 1954, Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted at Hanoi’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel, symbolizing the nation throwing off its colonial yoke.

At 8 a.m. on October 10, 1954, the People’s Army of Vietnam headed into the capital of Hanoi from five city gates, ending French nine-year temporary occupation. 7 hours later, a long siren sounded from Hanoi Opera House, prompting the entire city towards the Flag Tower.In the picture: the motorcade taking major-general Vuong Thua Vu, commander of the 308th Infantry Division - the first main division of the People’s Army of Vietnam, to the flag raising avenue, October 10th 1954.

The historic event took place in the citadel’s Doan Mon Courtyard. At 8 a.m. that day, the People’s Army of Vietnam headed into the capital city from five of its gates, ending the nine-year occupation by France. Seven hours later, a long siren sounded from Hanoi Opera House, calling the entire city to the Flag Tower.

The above picture shows the motorcade taking major-general Vuong Thua Vu, commander of the 308th Infantry Division - the first main division of the People’s Army of Vietnam, to the flag hoisting avenue.
Delegates of the International Control Commission (ICC) were waiting to watch the ceremony in the afternoon of October 10th 1954. According to the agreements signed at the 1954 Geneva Conference, the ICC were tasked with supervising the ceasefire between the French and the army of Vietnam.

Delegates of the International Control Commission (ICC) were on hand to watch the ceremony on the afternoon of October 10,1954. According to agreements signed at the 1954 Geneva Conference, the ICC was tasked with supervising the ceasefire between the French and Vietnamese armies.
The capital regiment preparing for the ceremony.

The capital regiment preparing for the ceremony.
The Infantry and Artillery divisions in the courtyard.

Infantry and Artillery divisions in the courtyard.
The flag bearing the slogan

The flag bearing the slogan "Fight to Win."
After the end of the national anthem Marching Song, Major-General Vuong Thua Vu read the Appeal for National Resistance from President Ho Chi Minh to the people of Hanoi.

After the end of the national anthem, Marching Song, Major-General Vuong Thua Vu read the Appeal for National Resistance from President Ho Chi Minh to the people of Hanoi.
Major-General Vuong Thua Vu (R) and doctor Tran Duy Hung - the Chairman of the first Hanoi’s administrative committee during the ceremony.

Major-General Vuong Thua Vu (R) and doctor Tran Duy Hung - the Chairman of the first Hanoi’s administrative committee during the ceremony.
People rejoiced as the flag flew on the top the Flag Tower.

People rejoice as the national colors unfurls on the top the Flag Tower.
Doctor Tran Duy Hung parades around Hanoi, greeting people on the streets.

Doctor Tran Duy Hung (standing) waves at crowds that lined Hanoi’s streets on that historic day.
A day before, October 9, 1954, the French Army conducted the flag lowering ceremony at Flag Tower stadium (also called Manzin stadium).These photos are a part of the Memory of Hanoi exhibition at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, commemorating 65 years of Hanoi liberation. The exhibition will run from October 6 to December 25.

A day earlier, October 9, 1954, the French Army carried out its flag lowering ceremony at Flag Tower stadium, also called Manzin stadium.

These photographs are on display at the "Memory of Hanoi" exhibition being held at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, commemorating 65 years of Hanoi’s liberation. The exhibition will run from October 6 to December 25.

