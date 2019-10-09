65 years ago, a flag hoisting ceremony marked Hanoi’s liberation

|
The historic event took place in the citadel’s Doan Mon Courtyard. At 8 a.m. that day, the People’s Army of Vietnam headed into the capital city from five of its gates, ending the nine-year occupation by France. Seven hours later, a long siren sounded from Hanoi Opera House, calling the entire city to the Flag Tower.
The above picture shows the motorcade taking major-general Vuong Thua Vu, commander of the 308th Infantry Division - the first main division of the People’s Army of Vietnam, to the flag hoisting avenue.
|
Delegates of the International Control Commission (ICC) were on hand to watch the ceremony on the afternoon of October 10,1954. According to agreements signed at the 1954 Geneva Conference, the ICC was tasked with supervising the ceasefire between the French and Vietnamese armies.
|
The capital regiment preparing for the ceremony.
|
Infantry and Artillery divisions in the courtyard.
|
The flag bearing the slogan "Fight to Win."
|
After the end of the national anthem, Marching Song, Major-General Vuong Thua Vu read the Appeal for National Resistance from President Ho Chi Minh to the people of Hanoi.
|
Major-General Vuong Thua Vu (R) and doctor Tran Duy Hung - the Chairman of the first Hanoi’s administrative committee during the ceremony.
|
People rejoice as the national colors unfurls on the top the Flag Tower.
|
Doctor Tran Duy Hung (standing) waves at crowds that lined Hanoi’s streets on that historic day.
|
A day earlier, October 9, 1954, the French Army carried out its flag lowering ceremony at Flag Tower stadium, also called Manzin stadium.
These photographs are on display at the "Memory of Hanoi" exhibition being held at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, commemorating 65 years of Hanoi’s liberation. The exhibition will run from October 6 to December 25.