65 years ago, a flag hoisting ceremony marked Hanoi’s liberation

The historic event took place in the citadel’s Doan Mon Courtyard. At 8 a.m. that day, the People’s Army of Vietnam headed into the capital city from five of its gates, ending the nine-year occupation by France. Seven hours later, a long siren sounded from Hanoi Opera House, calling the entire city to the Flag Tower.

The above picture shows the motorcade taking major-general Vuong Thua Vu, commander of the 308th Infantry Division - the first main division of the People’s Army of Vietnam, to the flag hoisting avenue.