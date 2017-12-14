VnExpress International
6 Vietnamese workers killed in Taiwan factory fire: report

By Staff reporters   December 14, 2017 | 12:20 pm GMT+7

11 Vietnamese workers were on site at the time of the fire.

Six Vietnamese workers have been confirmed dead following a factory fire in Taiwan on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. at a solar window film plant in northwestern Taiwan, Central News Agency reported.

Firefighters said 11 Vietnamese workers were on site at the time of the fire. Five of them have been rescued and taken to hospital.

It took firefighters four hours to bring the fire under control, and police are investigating the case, the report said.

Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan is working closely with local authorities to support and identify the victims.

"We hope to identify and inform you of the victims' identities by tonight," Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told the press. 

