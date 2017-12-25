VnExpress International
4 struck, killed by car when crossing street in Vietnam

By Staff reporters   December 25, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

A woman, her sister and her two children were all dead.

Police in the northern province of Thai Nguyen have detained a car driver who allegedly crashed and killed four pedestrians on Saturday.

The victims, who were a 30-year-old woman, her younger sister and two children, were crossing a highway at around 9 p.m. on Saturday when they were hit by a car, local media cited a police’s report as saying.

They were rushed to hospital but succumbed to heavy injuries.

Do Van Dong, the 30-year-old driver, was arrested for the deadly accident, which occurred 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Hanoi.

Road crashes are a common cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour on average, according to official figures.

Violations of road safety that caused serious consequences such as multiple deaths are punishable by up to 15 years in jail in Vietnam.

Tags: Vietnam road safety traffic travel deaths
 
