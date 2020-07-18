VnExpress International
241 Vietnamese stranded in Philippines fly home

By Hoang Phong   July 18, 2020 | 09:51 pm GMT+7
Healthcare workers take blood sample from a passenger for Covid-19 test in Manila, the Philippines, July 15, 2020. Photo by Reuters.

Vietnam's second repatriation flight from the Philippines since the Covid-19 breakout brought 241 of its natives home on Saturday.

The flight operated by Vietjet Air landed at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho at 6:30 p.m., with mainly seniors, pregnant women, children, and students whose visas had expired inboard, Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry stated.

After producing health declarations, all passengers were sent to quarantine facilities in Dong Thap and Hau Giang provinces, also in the Mekong Delta.

In May, Vietnam brought home 190 Vietnamese citizens stranded in the Philippines, currently Southeast Asia’s second biggest Covid-19 hotspot after Indonesia.

The Philippines has so far reported over 65,000 infections and 1,773 fatalities.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press briefing on Thursday that 13,323 returnees stranded in various countries and territories have been brought home on 55 flights since April 10.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc instructed government agencies to bring home another 14,000 Vietnamese.

Vietnam has reported no new infections on Saturday, marking the 93th day without community transmission caused by the novel coronavirus.

The country has recorded 382 infections so far, with the latest being a Russian expert. Its tally of active cases is 25 and no deaths recorded to date.

