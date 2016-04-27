VnExpress International
100 pigs disposed after banned growth stimulant detected

By Duy Tran, Kim Thuy   April 27, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7

HCM City destroys nearly 100 pigs today that were allegedly raised under the VietGap standards (Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practice) after they tested positive for salbutamol, a substance banned in animal feed.

The animals were transported to HCM City from Dong Nai province by Nguyen Van Toan. Though the animals had Vietgap certificates issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, they had been fed with salbutamol to stimulate growth and make the meat lean.

100-pigs-disposed-after-banned-growth-stimulant-detected

Nearly 100 pigs were destroyed today. Photo by Duy Tran

The animals were estimated to be worth about VND400 million ($18,000).

Toan was fined VND25 million ($1,000) and had to pay a fee of VND100 million ($4,500) for the animals to be destroyed.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to find the farm the animals originated from.

100-pigs-disposed-after-banned-growth-stimulant-detected-1

Photo by Duy Tran

Since the beginning of this year, authorities have reported nearly 40 cases of pigs testing positive for banned substances.

From July 1, anyone who uses banned substances or processes and distributes food known to be unhygienic could receive fines of up to VND200 million ($9,000) and 20 years in prison.

Tags: salbutamol pigs VietGap
 
