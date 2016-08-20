Screening: Mia & the Migoo

Director: Jacques-Rémy Girerd

Casts: Dany Boon, Garance Lagraa, Charlie Girerd

At a remote construction site in Latin America, an American developer named Jekhide attempts to build a resort, however the site is attacked by a mysterious force, causing several workers to get trapped underground. One of the worker's daughters Mia has a premonition. So after saying a few words of parting at her mother's grave, she sets out on a journey across mountains and jungles to search for her father. She goes to a witch who shows her the way and along the way she meets and befriends a tribe of giants called the Migoos.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Standard price: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Preferential price: VND40,000 ($1.8)

Tickets are available at l’Espace