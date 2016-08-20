VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening: Mia & the Migoo

August 20, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 21 Aug 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

2

Director: Jacques-Rémy Girerd

Casts: Dany Boon, Garance Lagraa, Charlie Girerd

At a remote construction site in Latin America, an American developer named Jekhide attempts to build a resort, however the site is attacked by a mysterious force, causing several workers to get trapped underground. One of the worker's daughters Mia has a premonition. So after saying a few words of parting at her mother's grave, she sets out on a journey across mountains and jungles to search for her father. She goes to a witch who shows her the way and along the way she meets and befriends a tribe of giants called the Migoos.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Standard price: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Preferential price: VND40,000 ($1.8)

Tickets are available at l’Espace

Tags: l'Espace screening Mia & the Migoo
 
Read more
Screening: Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart

Screening: Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart

Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

Classical concert: France Alumni

Classical concert: France Alumni

A feminine medley

A feminine medley

Screening: Raining Cats and Frogs

Screening: Raining Cats and Frogs

Concert No. 5 – Closing Gala: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 5 – Closing Gala: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 4: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 4: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

 
go to top