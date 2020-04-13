When kitchen mishaps turn trendy

|
The spread of Covid-19 has forced more and more people in Vietnam to stay home. Students haven't gone to school for two months. Businesses have turned to remote operation and restaurants have closed since the 15-day social distancing campaign commenced on April 1. Under such conditions, the pressure of being stuck at home is sure to build.
|
For this reason, Christopher Dinh from Hanoi created a Facebook page to showcase the most entertaining kitchen and household mishaps. The newly established group has attracted 450,000 members in just three days.
|
"I truly feel ‘at home’ in this group", said Huynh Hang, 38, from Quang Ngai. As a mother of three, she often feels overwhelmed with housework. The group helps her connect with others through common funny "kitchen fails" that help ease social pressures.
|
Last weekend, 30-year-old Kim Huyen, also from Hanoi, tried cooking noodle soup, which her 2-year-old daughter simply refused to eat.
|
Hanoian Thu Huyen, 33, managed to kill-off he husband’s spring roll craving. Many Facebookers told her the dish resembled "Incredible Hulk", or "Soldiers that just got out of the jungle with worn-out clothes."
|
Stuffed squid by Ngoc Diem, 25-year-old from Binh Duong, attracted 25,000 likes. "These are exploding squid," netizens commented.
|
Hanoian Ha Giang was named "Masterchef" for her caramel delight, one observer stating: "Gotta remove this memory each time I eat caramel."
|
During social distancing period, the husband of Nguyen Loan from Hanoi tried to impress his family with dumplings, with totally mashed up results.