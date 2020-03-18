Thousands crowd Tan Son Nhat airport as travel restrictions loom large

On the afternoon of March 17, Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport was packed with travelers wearing masks waiting to complete entry and exit procedures.

From March 18, Vietnam will stop issuing new visas to all foreigners as part of efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The restriction applies to arrivals from all countries and territories, except for those who are eligible for visa waivers, including overseas Vietnamese and those who have to enter the country for special matters, like experts and highly-skilled workers. These people must present a statement confirming that they are free of the novel coronavirus to be allowed to enter Vietnam, and that document must be an official one released by competent authorities of the host countries and approved by the Vietnamese government.