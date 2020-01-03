The fading fires of Hanoi's charcoal stoves

Before 2015 this alley of Bui Xuong Trach in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District was one of the biggest charcoal pellet making locations with 10 family-run facilities making the popular honeycomb-shaped pellets. Now only four remain in business.

In 2017 Hanoi unveiled a plan to stop the production of charcoal to tackle pollution, and has so far had 33,000 stoves removed. The Municipal People’s Committee wants charcoal stoves to be fully gone before the end of 2020. Authorities have helped people using them switch to other types of stoves that are more environment-friendly like those using gas or agricultural waste.