Spring colors boom across Vietnam

By Huynh Phuong   January 25, 2020 | 12:42 pm GMT+7

Light stalkers capture spring nationwide as Vietnam celebrates Lunar New Year (Tet), its biggest annual holiday.

Girls pose in the colorful traditional clothes of the Hmong, one of the largest ethnic groups in Vietnam, in the mountains of northern Ha Giang Province. Photo by Nguyen Son Tung.

A Hmong girl picks grass from her friend’s hair in Mu Cang Chai District, northern Yen Bai Province. Photo by Nguyen Huu Thong. 

A couple, and a dog, is framed by blossoming trees on a hill in Sa Pa Town, northern Lao Cai Province. Photo by Nguyen Tan Tuan.

Hmong girls pass beneath plum trees in Moc Chau District, northern Son La Province. Photo by Tran Bao Hoa.

A worker arranges incense sticks in Quang Phu Cau Village, Hanoi, where families have been making incense for over 100 years. Photo by Huy Le.

Paper flowers are on display at a shop in Thanh Tien Village, central Thua Thien-Hue Province. Photo by Kelvin Long.

Hoi Ancient Town in central Quang Nam Province was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999, and has ranked as one of the best travel destinations in the world many times since. Photo by Do Anh Vu.

Members of the ethnic Ba Na pick flowers in Kon Plong District of Central Highlands Kon Tum Province. Photo by Nguyen Ngoc Thai (Thai Bana).

Flowers available for sale near Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Nguyen Ngoc Thien.

A farmer waters yellow daisies in Thong Nhat District, Dong Nai Province. Photo by Cao Ky Nhan.

Workers trim branches in Long Xuyen Town, southern An Giang Province. Photo by Van Thai.

A family makes traditional cylindrical sticky rice cake in Phong Dien District, southern Can Tho Province. Photo by Le Thai Duong.

