Restaurant employs drone delivery to enforce social distancing

|
A restaurant in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District, scored lots of attention recently for using drone food delivery.
Nguyen Duc Son, owner, said: "Due to the complicated development of the novel coronavirus, people are practicing social distancing when heading outside, especially at busy restaurants. So I came up with the idea of using a drone to deliver bread, hoping this would ease people’s anxiety when eating out."
|
Son sanitizes his drone and thoroughly checks its mechanics to avoid crashes.
|
He puts the handle of a bag of bread on to a hook attached to a string tied to the drone.
|
The drone can carry two breads max to avoid falling.
|
According to Son, because his venue is small and has a low ceiling, he only uses this method if customers want to experience this novel format, which also serves as a way to help him satisfy his passion for technology.
|
"At first, I only pulled out the drone when the restaurant had few customers, then posted footage online as a fun experience. But I unexpectedly received a lot of enthusiastic support," he said.
|
Hong Loan, a Thanh Tri District resident, laughs while receiving her bread via drone.
"Drone delivery does not make me feel uncomfortable at all since it is small and looks safe. I would come back here to try the ‘fly bread!’"
|
Vu Thi Anh, a Ha Dong District resident and a frequent customer, said: "I find this delivery method very interesting. It helps placate some of the worries of eating out during the outbreak."
|
Son said sales have dropped significantly ever since the outbreak hit Hanoi. But they began picking up after he introduced this delivery method, of which many are pickup orders.