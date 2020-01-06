VnExpress International
Miss Grand Slam 2019 struts on without Vietnam

By Dat Phan   January 6, 2020 | 02:08 pm GMT+7

No Vietnamese representative has qualified for Miss Grand Slam 2019, the annual "best of miss world" competition.

Ranking website Global Beauties announced its list of 50 contestants from nearly 500 Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Grand International, Miss Supranational and Miss International candidates. Vietnamese representatives Hoang Thuy, Luong Thuy Linh, Kieu Loan, Ngoc Chau, and Truong San failed to make the cut.

Of the top 50, classified over 5 levels, 20 finalists will be selected. 

Last year, H'Hen Nie (top 5 Miss Universe) and Tran Tieu Vy (Top 30 Miss World) were named in the Grand Slam top 50, H'Hen Nie entering the top 10 fina

HHen Nie, top 5 Miss Universe. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

H'Hen Nie, top 5 Miss Universe. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The highest achieving Vietnamese beauty to date is Huong Giang, ranked 6th in Miss World 2009.

In December 2019, beauty website Missosology showed Vietnam dropped 3 ranks on the global beauty map compared to 2018, falling from 5th to 8th position. 

The first contestant to win Miss Grand Slam hailed from Trinidad and Tobago in 1998. Last year, Indian beauty Meenakshi Chaudhary, runner-up at Miss International Peace 2018, won the title.

