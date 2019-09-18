Hole-in-the-wall home to aged Saigon couple for 20 years

Sitting inside the house, Tam slides past his wife to get outside, cane in his hand: "I’m going to buy some iced water." Ngung is not as active as her husband. She rarely goes out and spends most of her time sitting at home: "If I need to buy anything, I will ask my daughter Lai. My husband is stronger than I am, he can use his cane and walk around."

Pham Thi Xuan Trang, vice chairman of Ward 9, said that the couple are in the near-poor category. They are entitled to 100 percent health insurance, pension for the elderly, as well as gifts from the local authorities. "Their children all have pensions and have taken them to their places many times, but each time, they return here, because it is only in this small space that they feel at home," Trang said.