Trend

Hanoi eateries regain composure as semi-lockdown relaxed

By Dinh Dinh   April 23, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

As social distancing measures are eased, many restaurants and coffee shops across Hanoi again welcomed customers Thursday.

Many restaurants in Hanoi resumed business on Thursday morning after the city slackened its 22-day social distancing campaign started April 1.
A clothing store on Hang Dao Street prepare to welcome shippers after closing for weeks. In Hanoi, Thuong Tin and Me Linh districts are still categorized as "high-risk" due to active Covid-19 patients in these localities. 
Xuan Hoa (R) and his friend take a selfie while having pho. "Last night, after learning the nationwide social distancing campaign would end, I was excited about having pho in the morning. I have not eaten pho for three weeks."
Near Dong Xuan Market, local police keep a watchful eye, asking citizens to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering.
Tay Son Street slowly regains its former hustle and bustle.
A coffee shop on Dinh Liet Street readies for service.
A police officer requires everyone to wear a mask when venturing outside and keep a safe distance, or else face a fine.
The city will continue to prohibit typically crowded bars, karaokes, restaurants, game centers and tea shops from opening. Festivals and sport events will also remain paused.
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi social distancing lockdown Covid-19 coronavirus
 
