Hanoi eateries regain composure as semi-lockdown relaxed

Many restaurants in Hanoi resumed business on Thursday morning after the city slackened its 22-day social distancing campaign started April 1.
A clothing store on Hang Dao Street prepare to welcome shippers after closing for weeks. In Hanoi, Thuong Tin and Me Linh districts are still categorized as "high-risk" due to active Covid-19 patients in these localities.
Xuan Hoa (R) and his friend take a selfie while having pho. "Last night, after learning the nationwide social distancing campaign would end, I was excited about having pho in the morning. I have not eaten pho for three weeks."
Near Dong Xuan Market, local police keep a watchful eye, asking citizens to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering.
Tay Son Street slowly regains its former hustle and bustle.
A coffee shop on Dinh Liet Street readies for service.
A police officer requires everyone to wear a mask when venturing outside and keep a safe distance, or else face a fine.
The city will continue to prohibit typically crowded bars, karaokes, restaurants, game centers and tea shops from opening. Festivals and sport events will also remain paused.