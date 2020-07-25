Da Nang on guard as coronavirus threat returns

After Vietnam had gone 99 days without a single case of community transmission the Ministry of Health on Friday said a 57-year-old man in Da Nang City had tested positive with the novel coronavirus four times. He went to Da Nang C Hospital coughing and feeling tired on July 22, and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Doctors then tested him for Covid-19 four times, and each time he was positive.

The result of a fifth test by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi will be known Saturday. Da Nang C Hospital has been locked down since noon yesterday.