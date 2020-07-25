Da Nang on guard as coronavirus threat returns

VnExpress International
By Khoi Tran   July 25, 2020 | 10:48 am GMT+7

Locals and tourists in Da Nang have started wearing masks, sanitizing their hands and checking their temperature after a man tested positive for Covid-19.

After 99 days without a single case of community tranmission, the Ministry of Health on Friday said a 57-year-old man in Da Nang City had tested positive with the novel coronavirus four times. He went to Da Nang C Hospital after coughing and feeling tired on July 22. After diagnosing him with pneumonia, doctors took his samples for testing for Covid-19, and the result turned up positive. The fifth test, carried out by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi, will come out on July 25. Da Nang C Hospital, where the man came, has been locked down since the noon of July 24.

Relatives of people staying the hospital rush to the gate to give food and other stuffs to their loved ones. Many have to wait for a long time under the scorching summer sun. Others write information of receivers on their packages and give them to security men, who all wear face shields and mask while having contact with outsiders.

At many drug stores on Quang Trung and Hai Phong Streets, close to Da Nang C Hospital, masks become the hottest items among locals and patients. According to a staff member, there is not a lot of masks and they are sold at regular prices, VND65,000 for a box of 50 masks.

Van Thi Thao, 27, buys boxes of masks for her family, friends and colleagues.

People wear masks on the streets.

Nguyen Thi Tung, 66, wears a mask while selling noodles at the corner of Hoang Dieu and Trung Nu Vuong Streets.

An employee at an English center on Nguyen Van Linh Street checks the temperature of students before allowing them in. Hand sanitizers are placed at the front door.

Activities at Da Nang International Airport are normal and there was no cancelled flight on the afternoon of July 24, 2020.

Masks become a must for people traveling and working at the airport, from the parking lot the luguage belts.

Some tourtists cannot be at ease amid the Covid-19 threats. Huy, traveling to Da Nang on the evening of July 23, 2020 and planning to stay until July 26, immediately changed his flight and returned to Ho Chi Minh City at 5 p.m. on July 24, several hours after the information about the suspected Covid-19 patient came out. I am a worried because the suspected case is dangerous with high level of community tranmission. My business is not too important, so I cancel it. The most important thing now is the safety of myself and everyone, Huy said.

By Thursday night the Da Nang Center for Disease Control and Prevention took samples from more than 100 people thought to have been in contact with the man in the past days, including his family members, and all of them tested negative.

Photos by Khoi Tran

