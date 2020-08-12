Da Nang hospital on constant alert in Covid-19 battle to save lives

Doctors and nurses have to maintain regular records of the patient’s health status. They work for around 13 hours per day and can only travel from the hospital to the accommodation assigned to them.

Of the 16 Covid-19 patients in the ICU, eight are using ventilators, two are on ECMO machines, four are having their blood filtered continuously.

Together with 11 colleagues from the southern hospital and other doctors, nurses in Da Nang, doctor Linh has been working around the clock to save the lives of the critically ill patients.

Since the coronavirus resurfaced in Da Nang late last month there have been 405 cases in 15 cities and provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Seventeen patients have died.

Since the pandemic first broke out in the country, Vietnam has recorded 866 cases.