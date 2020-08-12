Da Nang hospital on constant alert in Covid-19 battle to save lives

|
The intensive care unit (ICU) at the Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases was designed and installed in five days with 12 renovated rooms meeting required standards. Central oxygen supply, compressed air systems, ventilators and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines were installed.
The hospital, founded in 2005 and located in Da Nang's Lien Chieu District, has 100 beds. Every day, medical staff wear protective clothing and use the stairs to move between floors.
"Patient 416", a 57-year-old man, is the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the nation’s fresh outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that happened in Da Nang. He has been on ECMO support since the evening of July 24, 2020. While he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus three times, his poor health condition has kept doctors wary. He is still dependent on life support and remains on the ECMO machine.
Doctor Hoang Huu Hieu checks the ventilator.
All patients in the ICU are critically ill. Before getting infected by the novel coronavirus, they had other underlying conditions like heart failure, kidney failure, diabetes and high blood pressure. Even without the Covid-19 infection, their lives were under threat.
Nurse Nguyen Van Hai from the ICU in Saigon's Cho Ray Hospital arrived in Da Nang on July 24, and joined the Covid-19 battle immediately. Here, he checks a blood filtering system.
Doctors and nurses use the corridor in the ICU to get administrative work done. They have to stand ready to respond to emergency assistance needs of other local hospitals like the Hoan My Hospital, Da Nang Oncology Hospital and Hoa Vang Field Hospital.
Doctor Tran Thanh Linh (middle) from the Cho Ray Hospital looks at chest X-rays and discusses with colleagues the interventions that patients might need that day or during the course of treatment in the ICU.
Lung damage is a frequently occurring condition among Covid-19 patients. Doctors, therefore, pay special attention to chest X-rays.
Medical technicians not directly taking care of patients are also working around the clock. They work in shifts and conduct Covid-19 tests as quickly and accurately as possible. Currently, 13 Covid-19 patients in the hospital have tested negative.
Doctors and nurses have to maintain regular records of the patient’s health status. They work for around 13 hours per day and can only travel from the hospital to the accommodation assigned to them.
Photo courtesy of doctors and nurses