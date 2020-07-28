VnExpress International
Da Nang enters semi-lockdown, as community transmission returns

By Khoi Tran   July 28, 2020 | 12:01 pm GMT+7

Da Nang has begun a semi-lockdown after 14 people contracted Covid-19 locally, the first such cases in Vietnam in over three months.

In the wake of community transmission in central Da Nang City, local authority on July 27 ordered social distancing in six central districts including Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le, Lien Chieu, for 15 days, starting July 28.

With local transmission of Covid-19 making a comeback in Da Nang, city authorities ordered social distancing for 15 days in thesix central districts of Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le, Lien Chieu starting on July 28, 2020.
Residents in the six districts must follow Directive 16 on social distancing, released in March, banning the gathering of more than two people in public places.Streets around the citys Hospital C, Da Nang Hospital and Da Nang Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital are all locked down.

Residents in the six districts must comply with the government’s regulation on social distancing, which bans the gathering of more than two people in public places.
Streets around Hospital C, the Da Nang Hospital and the Da Nang Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, which the patients visited just before they were diagnosed with Covid-19, are locked down.
Local police set up barriers and check points on the night of July 27, 2020.

The police set up barriers and check points on the night of July 27, 2020.
Residents are required to stay at home and only venture out for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve trade in essential goods and services.Festivals, religious ceremonies, sports and other events that gather a large number of people are banned. Non-essential businesses including entertainment facilities, beauty salons, massage and karaoke parlors, and bars are closed.

Residents are required to stay at home and only venture out for emergencies, buying food and medicine or working in factories, production facilities and businesses related to "essential" goods and services.
Festivals, religious ceremonies, sports and other events that gather a large number of people are banned. "Non-essential" businesses like beauty salons, massage and karaoke parlors and bars are closed.
Locals go out and take a look of their city before it enters the semi-lockdown at midnight of July 27, 2020.

People went out for a look at the city before it entered a semi-lockdown at midnight on July 27, 2020.
The government and local authority have ramped up containment measures after 15 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the last four days, ending the 99-day streak without community transmission in Vietnam.

The government and city administration have ramped up containment measures after 14 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the city in the last four days, ending 99 days without local transmission in Vietnam.
Flights to and from Da Nang are also suspended starting July 28, 2020. Several localities have requested arrivals from the central city to report to authorities and get tested for Covid-19 as well.

Flights to Da Nang are suspended from July 28, 2020. Several localities around the country require people coming from the city to report to authorities and test for Covid-19.
All train, bus and ship services to and from Da Nang have also been suspended, except for special cases with buses.

All passenger train, bus and ship services to and from Da Nang have also been suspended.
Police and barriers in front of Da Nangs Hospital C on the night of July 27, 2020.

Police and barriers in front of Hospital C in Da Nang on the night of July 27, 2020.
Several hours before the city goes into lockdown, many streets became deserted.

Several hours before the city locked down, many streets became deserted.
People come home before the lockdown as many shops and entertainment places had been closed.

People returned home well before the lockdown began especially since many shops and amusement venues had been closed.
A quiet beach in the central tourism hotspot, in which around 80,000 tourists were stranded before going home on hundreds of domestic flights in the last few days.

A deserted beach in the tourism hotspot, where around 80,000 tourists were stranded before returning home on hundreds of flights in the last few days.
Some restaurants still opened on the evening of July 27, 2020 to have more customers before closure, but failed to attract local patrons amid the new Covid-19 cases with unknown sources in the city.

Some restaurants that remained open on the evening of July 27, 2020 failed to attract patrons amid worries about the new Covid-19 outbreak, whose source is still not known.

Photos by Khoi Tran

