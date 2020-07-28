Da Nang enters semi-lockdown, as community transmission returns

|
With local transmission of Covid-19 making a comeback in Da Nang, city authorities ordered social distancing for 15 days in thesix central districts of Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le, Lien Chieu starting on July 28, 2020.
|
Residents in the six districts must comply with the government’s regulation on social distancing, which bans the gathering of more than two people in public places.
|
The police set up barriers and check points on the night of July 27, 2020.
|
Residents are required to stay at home and only venture out for emergencies, buying food and medicine or working in factories, production facilities and businesses related to "essential" goods and services.
|
People went out for a look at the city before it entered a semi-lockdown at midnight on July 27, 2020.
|
The government and city administration have ramped up containment measures after 14 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the city in the last four days, ending 99 days without local transmission in Vietnam.
|
Flights to Da Nang are suspended from July 28, 2020. Several localities around the country require people coming from the city to report to authorities and test for Covid-19.
|
All passenger train, bus and ship services to and from Da Nang have also been suspended.
|
Police and barriers in front of Hospital C in Da Nang on the night of July 27, 2020.
|
Several hours before the city locked down, many streets became deserted.
|
People returned home well before the lockdown began especially since many shops and amusement venues had been closed.
|
A deserted beach in the tourism hotspot, where around 80,000 tourists were stranded before returning home on hundreds of flights in the last few days.
|
Some restaurants that remained open on the evening of July 27, 2020 failed to attract patrons amid worries about the new Covid-19 outbreak, whose source is still not known.
Photos by Khoi Tran