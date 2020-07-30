Da Nang buildings radiate love in a time of semi-lockdown

|
Lit hotel rooms form a heart shape to lift spirits across Da Nang as it entered a 14-day semi-lockdown on July 28 to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak.
|
Many hotels along Han River and near the beach display messages of encouragement on the evening of July 29, 2020.
|
Muong Thanh hotels display the message "I love Da Nang" on July 29, 2020.
|
"Love and solidarity will help us win the pandemic," a hotel representative said.
|
A quiete street is lit up with a message of hope.
|
Many buildings helped spread the love, from Han River, Dragon Bridge, to Thuan Phuoc Bridge, etc.
|
A hotel sends out a message of hope on the evening of July 29, 2020.
|
Local residents take photos of the hearty messages.
|
Da Nang is now Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot, having recorded the country’s first case of local transmission in 100 days last Saturday. Since then the city has identified 33 more cases. Vietnam has had 459 Covid-19 cases, 90 of them active.
Photos by Khoi Tran