Da Nang buildings radiate love in a time of semi-lockdown

By Khoi Tran   July 30, 2020 | 05:20 pm GMT+7

Hotels and office buildings across the central Vietnam tourist hotspot of Da Nang showed their support for the local semi-lockdown via heart-melting light displays.

Rooms at a hotel are lit up into a heart symbol to show their love and support for Da Nang after the central city entered a 15-day semi-lockdown on July 28 to contain a Covid-19 fresh outbreak after Vietnam had 99 days without a single case of community transmission. The social distancing campaign bans gatherings of over two people and requires citizens to keep a minimum distance of two meters in public and only go out for emergency reasons.

The social distancing requires people to stay at home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other if they have to come out. It also prohibits public gatherings of more than two people, bans festivals, religious ceremonies and sporting events, and closes "non-essential" businesses like beauty salons, massage parlors, cinemas, and bars.
Many hotels located by Han River and near the beach light up their on the evening of July 29, 2020.

I love Da Nang is lit up at all Muong Thanh hotels in the central city on the evening of July 29, 2020.

A building shows their support for the Covid-19 fight with a message which can be viewed clearly from Vo Nguyen Giap Street.Love and solidarity will help us win the pandemic, a hotel representative said.

A quiet street at night.

Buildings with heart symbols can be seen across the city, from Han River, Dragon Bridge, Thuan Phuoc Bridge, etc.

A heart-melting hotel on the evening of July 29, 2020.

Local residents take photos of the hearty messages on buildings.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has recorded 43 locally transmitted coronavirus cases since the pandemic resurfaced in the community last Saturday. Da Nang has detected 34 cases of Covid-19, while others have been reported in nearby Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces, the Central Highlands Dak Lak Provinces, Hanoi, and HCMC. Da Nang Hospital alone is now related to at least 28 patients.

Photos by Khoi Tran

