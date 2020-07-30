Da Nang buildings radiate love in a time of semi-lockdown

Lit hotel rooms form a heart shape to lift spirits across Da Nang as it entered a 14-day semi-lockdown on July 28 to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak.

The social distancing requires people to stay at home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other if they have to come out. It also prohibits public gatherings of more than two people, bans festivals, religious ceremonies and sporting events, and closes "non-essential" businesses like beauty salons, massage parlors, cinemas, and bars.