Covid-19 outbreak puts Hanoi dialysis patients in distress

Nguyen Thi Oanh, 30, has been going to Bach Mai Hospital three times a week for dialysis since she was 16.
Oanh goes there on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Her life will be at risk if she fails to go for more than two days. The fistula on her arm is a sign of her years of dialysis.
Oanh and her husband Le Van Vinh rent a 10-square-meter room for VND1.5 million ($63) a month. Their area is dubbed "kidney failure patient neighborhood" since it has nine households with people who visit the hospital for dialysis. One of them returned to its hometown after Lunar New Year (in late January) to avoid the coronavirus outbreak.
Oanh makes fried rice for herself on the frying pan and rice balls for her husband. This has been their primary meal for more than a week since money ran out and they couldn’t afford shopping for food.
While Oanh makes for some rice balls for herself before leaving for the hospital, Vinh is on his phone.
Two doors away live Nguyen Van Hung and his wife Ta Thi Sau in an even smaller room.
Hung, a veteran has been living with kidney failure for more than a decade. He lost three fingers on his left hand and one on his right to bullets, and so he cannot keep the bandage put by the doctor on his arm after dialysis from falling off. Sau accompanies him every time to the hospital. Their only source of income had been her tea stall at the Bach Mai Hospital courtyard until Hanoi's first Covid-19 infection case was reported on March 6. The control measures implemented there included the temporary removal of her tea stall.
Nguyen Hong Son, 90, of the northern province of Bac Ninh has been caring for his wife, who also has had kidney failure for the last 10 years. Dinh Thi Le has dialysis three times a week at night on the same days as Oanh. While his wife is at the hospital, Son cooks and cleans at home.
As of Wednesday, Vietnam has had 212 Covid-19 cases, including 36 associated with the Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest infection hotspot. People in the neighborhood have been advised not to leave their homes.
So they will be cooped up in their tiny homes, at best going to a shared courtyard in the alley. The women living with kidney failure take care of their husbands and themselves by washing dishes, selling tea on the street and collecting scrap.
But now they cannot go to work because of the outbreak.
Medical workers have been informing people living in the neighborhood about the disease since Monday. Authorities in Hai Ba Trung District will provide 10 kilograms of rice and VND1 million ($43) to each family to tide over the two-week period.