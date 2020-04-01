Covid-19 outbreak puts Hanoi dialysis patients in distress

Nguyen Hong Son, 90, of the northern province of Bac Ninh has been caring for his wife, who also has had kidney failure for the last 10 years. Dinh Thi Le has dialysis three times a week at night on the same days as Oanh. While his wife is at the hospital, Son cooks and cleans at home.

The couple do not want to go back to Bac Ninh. They say: "If we get the virus and give it to other people, that would be bad. We stay here, we don’t know where else to go."

Son’s only hobby these days is to read books and wait for his wife to return from the hospital to have dinner together.