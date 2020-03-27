Celebrities adapt to pandemic life

|
Singer Don Nguyen (L) sells snacks via his Facebook page, including pork skin, chicken legs, kimchi, durian cakes, etc. The singer said he was not afraid of people making fun of him since all he has done is try to survive until the pandemic is over. Photo courtesy of Don Nguyen.
|
Actress Le Giang sells orange juice and passionfruit with honey to help people improve their immune system. Photo courtesy of Le Giang.
|
With over 20 canceled shows in February and March, and her spa bereft of clients, model Quynh Hoa sells masks and hand sanitizer, hoping to recover her VND500 million ($21,260) loss. Photo courtesy of Quynh Juliana.
|
Singer Tuan Hung, who maintains the coronavirus could not prevent him from working, made a live video for his fans, who paid VND200,000 ($8.6) to watch.
|
Fashion designer Le Thanh Hoa’s clothes shops have been empty, forcing him to design more ready-to-wear outfits and sell via Facebook page. Photo courtest of Le Thanh Hoa.