Catwalk has feline fashionistas purring

Organized by World Cat Federation (WCF) and partner Vietnam Cat Lovers Club last weekend, the show featured around 50 cats from different breeds, including British Shorthair, Scottish Fold, Maine Coon, etc.

After playing with the judges, felines were placed in three categories: Kittens (3-10 months old), Cats (Over 10 months old) and Sterilized Cats. In the last round, the most beautiful were chosen to compete for the winning general position.

A cat is seen on the shoulder of her owner during the Vietnam's first cat show in Hanoi, February 16, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Seven cats received the "best of class" awards.

President of WCF Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Son said the aim of the competition was to make people see that cats are worthy of love, according to Reuters.

"We also want to form a national playground for pet owners to practice and gain experience before competing in international shows," the news agency quoted Son as saying.

Before entering their felines in the competition, pet owners were asked to take good care of their cats by keeping them warm and preventing bacterial infections on winter days. Toys, food and diapers were also brought to the show to keep the animals calm among strangers.

Judged by WCF President Annaliese Hackman and Vice President Wojciech Kurkowski, this was the first-ever cat show in Vietnam. Organizers admitted their intention to stage a similar event for cat lovers in Ho Chi Minh City in future.

Vietnam does not have laws related to killing, selling and eating cats and dogs.

In 2018, Hanoi Municipal People's Committee clarified the killing and selling of dogs and cats for human consumption cast the city in a negative global light.