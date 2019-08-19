VnExpress International
American jazz pianist to perform in HCMC

By Hoang Nguyen   August 19, 2019 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
American pianist Myra Melford. Photo courtesy of Soul Live Project.

U.S. jazz pianist Myra Melford will perform in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday, August 24.

Myra Melford in Black & White will be hosted at Soul Live Project Complex, District 3, at 8 p.m., and will also feature bass player Stomu Takeishi and Rudy Royston.

Melford is described by the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper as an "explosive player, a virtuoso who shocks and soothes, and can make the piano stand up and do things it doesn't seem to have been designed for."

The concert is described as "a unique night of musical contrast, at once delicate and graceful yet equally dynamic and explosive under the autumn moonlight" by the organizer Soul Live Project.

The promoting poster for the event.

VIP tickets including a meeting with the artists cost VND600,000 ($25.8). Regular tickets are VND400,000 ($17.2) while student tickets cost VND360,000 ($15.5).

Myra Melford in Black & White is another jazz event in the Soul Live Project series: Jazz through time of music/performing arts hub SLP in Ho Chi Minh City. The project aims to popularize the genre in Vietnam.

For more information and purchase ticket, visit here.

jazz pianist American concert HCMC
 
