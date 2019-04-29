VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep

By Quynh Tran   April 29, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

In a District 6 alley in Saigon, a few households are keeping the craft of broom-making alive.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep

In a small alley off Pham Van Chi Street, the broom making business has lasted for more than 50 years. It was brought here by migrants from the central province of Quang Ngai.

"In the past, every single household was making brooms, but now there are less than ten, and they are all old," said Le Hoai Hong, a 63-year-old broom maker.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 1

The main material to make this broom is the Asian Broom grass, which is collected from the mountainous areas of Central Highlands provice of Gia Lai and central province of Quang Ngai. The grass has to be harvested when it is still young, and dried in the sun until it acquires a bright color with smooth and high-tensile texture.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 2

Broom makers need a large space to work. At least four people in each household work together to make them.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 3

A lot of the unusable part of the grass has to be removed before the broom making can begin.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 4

"You must be very careful when removing the parts of the grass because they can cut your hand easily. And you must be able to tolerate the pollen from the grass," said Cuc, who has been making brooms for 15 years.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 5

Another broom maker, Tran Minh Cuong, who has been doing it for 20 years, said: "When you tie the whole thing together, that’s the most important part. If people are not skilled, the broom can fall apart easily. Therefore, this part needs an experienced person."

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 6

A skilled maker can tie a broom per minute. Each broom needs from 10 to 12 small bundles of grass.

The broom is finished off with a metal wire and colorful plastic tapes.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 8

To test the brooms, Hong taps them with a hammer. He gets paid VND100,000-150,000 ($4.3-6.4), depends on the how many brooms he made for a day.

A few Saigon families continue to make a clean sweep - 9

The selling prices of a broom ranges from VND25,000-100,000 ($1-4.3), depend on its size.

"This craft is dying, because we only earn a few thousand dongs in profit. We are still doing it merely for the sake of keeping the vocation alive," said Duc Anh, a 48-year-old broom maker.

Tags: broom making alley Saigon HCMC craft
 
Read more
Hanoi restaurant serves hope for kids with mental disorders

Hanoi restaurant serves hope for kids with mental disorders

Saigon construction workers adapt to scorching sun

Saigon construction workers adapt to scorching sun

Hanoi a huge holiday draw for Vietnamese tourists

Hanoi a huge holiday draw for Vietnamese tourists

Man separated from US GI father for 25 years helps others find family

Man separated from US GI father for 25 years helps others find family

Ha Tinh farmers harvest rice under cover of darkness

Ha Tinh farmers harvest rice under cover of darkness

Vietnam smoking like a chimney and paying the price

Vietnam smoking like a chimney and paying the price

Singaporean loses appeal on multi-million-dollar properties lost to Vietnamese ex-wife

Singaporean loses appeal on multi-million-dollar properties lost to Vietnamese ex-wife

 
go to top