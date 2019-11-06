Yellow brilliance as Hollywood star shines in Cong Tri outfit

Wearing an off-the-shoulder floor-skimming Cong Tri gown in marigold yellow, Sienna Miller brightened up the red carpet at the annual awards organized last weekend in California.

Daily Mail called Miller with her yellow gown "one of the brightest lights" at the event. The dress was also said to be "the summery shade we’ll be reaching for to elevate our winter wardrobes" by Vogue UK.

Cong Tri said that he chose a soft fabric and sky-high slits on both sides to highlight the actress’s natural good looks.

Sienna Miller in a Cong Tri designed dress. Photo by AFP.

This was one of Tri’s new designs shown at the New York Fashion Week in September this year.

Last month, former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama wore a custom-made brown suit designed by Cong Tri to while attending an event organized by a non-government organization.

Earlier, American actress Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello had chosen outfits from his latest collection to wear on special occasions.

Cong Tri has acquired a growing international following over the last several years with a clutch of celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations.

Sienna Miller, born in the U.S. and raised in England, has acted in many serials and movies including "Cobra", "The Lost City of Z" and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra".