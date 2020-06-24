VnExpress International
Style

World's first ‘gold-plated’ hotel to open in Hanoi

By Long Nguyen   June 24, 2020 | 07:50 pm GMT+7

A new capital hotel has covered its facade, as well as other amenities, in real gold to reel in glitzy lodgers.

Located by a lake in Ba Dinh District, the 25-floor hotel is covered in 5,000 square meters of gilded ceramic. According to its developer, this is the world’s first hotel having its facade gold-plated.

The luxury hotel was planned to open just in time for the Formula One race in Hanoi in April, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Many construction materials and furniture of the hotel that are covered with real gold. The developer of the hotel toldlocal mediathat it was not easy to cover tiles with real gold as it requires complicated techniques. 

Gold-plated bathtub and accessories. 

Glittering bathroom with a city view.

A gold-plated rooftop infinity pool is also another highlight of hotel.

Gold-covered floor on the roof. According to local media, price for one night stay at the hotel will start from $250, and a number of apartments in the hotel will also be sold at a starting price of about $6,500 per meter square.

 Photos courtesy of the hotel

