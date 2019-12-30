Vietnamese beauties unveil soft spot for risky slit

|
Miss Universe Vietnam 2018, H'Hen Nie, shows off her long legs and tanned skin in a blue high slit dress. Photo by Facebook/H'Hen Nie.
Singer Angela Phuong Trinh shines bright with a high slit luster dress by a Vietnamese designer. Cutouts are among the most trending domestic designs. Photo by Facebook/Angela Phuong Trinh.
Miss Vietnam 2018, Tieu Vy, underpins her femininity in a satin design. Photo by Facebook/Tieu Vy.
Miss Vietnam 2016, Do My Linh, embraces sex-appeal with a white asymmetrical design. Photo by Facebook/Do My Linh.
Model Hoang Thuy shines in an off-the-shoulder high slit dress. Photo by Facebook/Mia by Hoang Thuy.
A black ornamented dress helps model Mau Thuy show off her long legs and mysterious beauty. Photo by Facebook/Mau Thuy.
Model Minh Tu pushes the boundaries in Chung Thanh Phong’s newest design. Photo by Facebook/Minh Tu.
Supermodel Ha Anh attracts attention in a red thigh-high slit dress by Chung Thanh Phong, a leading Vietnamese designer. Photo by Facebook/Ha Anh.
Model Ngoc Trinh chose the same design to highlight her white skin. Photo by Facebook/Ngoc Trinh.