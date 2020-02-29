VnExpress International
Saigon house embraces nature with open air design

By Dang Khoa   February 29, 2020 | 01:30 pm GMT+7

Architect Nguyen Hoang Manh's Sky House allows its residents to fully experience nature right inside the comfort of their own home.

Sky House, situated in An Phu Ward of District 2 in Saigon, is surrounded by numerous skyscrapers and tightly packed houses.
Since the countrys biggest metropolitan city has high density of construction, Manh and his team from MIA Design Studio Vietnam designed the Sky House using open and airy design concepts. To the clients love for inner-peace and calmness, the team came up with the architectual plan that aims to promote a deep horizontal and vertical connection between human to human and human to nature in this house.

With the country's biggest metropolis grappling with high construction density, Manh and his team designed Sky House using "open" and "airy" concepts to promote the connection between residents and nature.
Sky House, completed in 2019, covers a gross floor area of 433 square meters.
The fish pond is located near the kitchen, dining table and living room on the ground floor.
Architects created the house so nature can be seen at every corner of the living space.

Architects created the house with nature invading from every corner.
The house was designed with a vertical connection between living space and sky, allowing natural light to enter from above and residents to directly experience the change of time and weather.
Inside Vietnams home design winning 33rd World Architecture Community Awards - 4

The team said the process was divided into two parts with the first devoted to the sun, wind, water and trees using empty spaces, while the second focused on family activities alongside necessary utilities.
First floor bedroom.
Washroom on the second floor.
The connection between inhabitants and nature has been expressed in many ways while increasing interconnectivity between usable space through layers.
These layers serve as the main subject of the house, where parents and children can see each other from every room.
Blueprint overview of the house.

Sky House is one of 10 projects that received the Realised Award of the World Architecture Community Awards (WA Awards) 33rd Cycle Winners on February 18. The architectural website's international honorary members selected 50 different winning projects from 22 economies this year.

Photos and video courtesy of MIA Design Studio Vietnam

