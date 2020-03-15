VnExpress International
Raincoats, bucket hats help celebrities outsmart coronavirus

By Trang Shaelyn, Cherry Tran   March 15, 2020 | 08:29 am GMT+7

Apart from masks and glasses, Vietnamese celebrities are opting for the unconventional in their efforts to outwit Covid-19.

On her Facebook page, actress Nha Phuong (L) shares a photo of herself and a friend hitting the streets in protective outfits. They wear head-to-toes clothing with boots and masks. Many fans comment that the duo look stylish and highly fashionable. Photo courtesy of Nha Phuong. 
The actress also wears gloves while driving and tells her fans to be more optimistic in the fight against the "bad virus". Photo courtesy of Nha Phuong.
Singer Hari Won dons a protective outfit she jokingly described as capable of eliminating all viruses. Previously, the singer said she could not see her mother after traveling due to fears over Covid-19 infection. Photo by Facebook/Hari Won.
Que Van also opted for a plastic raincoat, gloves and mask while enjoying business class. Saying she used to have respiratory issues in the past, the singer would do anything to protect herself from the novel coronavirus, no matter what people say. Photo by Facebook/Que Van.
Model Khanh Van and her pet dog strike a pandemic pose in mask, glasses, and bucket hat fashion. Photo by Facebook/Khanh Van Nguyen.
Songstress Van Shi wears a raincoat and gloves to protect herself from the virus while at the airport. Photo by Facebook/Van Shi.
A mask was not enough to put model Diep Bao Ngoc at ease. She chose a clear brim bucket hat to avoid Covid-19 infection. Photo by Instagram/Diep Bao Ngoc.
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese celebrities Covid-19 coronavirus fashion
 
