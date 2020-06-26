Overseas Vietnamese makeup queens conquer Internet

|
Michelle Phan (Phan Tuyet Bang) is famous worldwide for posting her makeup tutorial videos on YouTube in 2006, attracting over one billion views and nine million subscribers. Phan's videos include a host of topics, from basic styles to those for special occasions such as Halloween, etc. She also published videos revealing how to apply make up like singers Lady Gaga, Snow White, etc.
Hayley Bui is not a strange name among global beauty gurus. With Vietnamese parents, Bui grew up in Germany and has over 700,000 followers on her Instagram page. She speaks German, English and Vietnamese in her clips, which mostly focus on make up for the eyes and lips. Currently, apart from working as a beauty blogger, Bui manages her own cosmetics company. Photo courtesy of Hayley Bui.
Vivian Vo was born in the U.S. and has a Vietnamese mother and a Vietnamese-Dutch father. With 1.7 million followers on Instagram after seven years working as a makeup artist, Vo is well-known for her revealing style and long hair. Her videos about fashion and lifestyle have attracted a myriad of viewers. Photo courtesy of Vivian Vo.
Tina Yong started her job as a makeup guru at 22 by publishing tutorials on make up for special occasions, testing new products alongside unique Korean makeup styles, etc. She owns a fashion firm and manages a cosmetics brand. Photo courtesy of Tina Yong.
Jessica Vu has 1.3 million YouTube subscribers. Living in America, Vu speaks English in most of her clips and asks her father's support for Vietnamese subtitles. Vu is famous for her creative makeup styles, including "soft shy girl" and "back to school", etc. Photo courtesy of Jessica Vu.