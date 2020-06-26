VnExpress International
Overseas Vietnamese makeup queens conquer Internet

By Trang Shealyn   June 26, 2020 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Five overseas Vietnamese beauty gurus attract millions of YouTube and Instagram fans with a host of makeup tutorials and tips. 

Michelle Phan (Phan Tuyet Bang) is famous worldwide for posting her makeup tutorial videos on YouTube in 2006, attracting over one billion views and nine million subscribers. Phans videos include a host of topics, from basic styles to those for special occasions such as Halloween, etc. She also published videos revealing how to apply make up like singers Lady Gaga, Snow White, etc.

In 2015, she was named among Forbes's 30 Under 30. In 2017, Phan proved one the most successful YouTubers after earning $3 million. In 2010, French cosmetics brand Lancome made Phan their official video makeup artist after she featured some of their products in her tutorials, making her the company's first Vietnamese spokesperson. Gaining global success, Phan has focused on developing her own cosmetics brand. Photo courtesy of Michelle Phan.  
Hayley Bui is not a strange name among global beauty gurus. With Vietnamese parents, Bui grew up in Germany and has over 700,000 followers on her Instagram page. She speaks German, English and Vietnamese in her clips, which mostly focus on make up for the eyes and lips. 

Vivian Vo was born in the U.S. and has a Vietnamese mother and a Vietnamese-Dutch father. With 1.7 million followers on Instagram after seven years working as a makeup artist, Vo is well-known for her revealing style and long hair. Her videos about fashion and lifestyle have attracted a myriad of viewers.

Tina Yong started her job as a makeup guru at 22 by publishing tutorials on make up for special occasions, testing new products alongside unique Korean makeup styles, etc. She owns a fashion firm and manages a cosmetics brand.

Jessica Vu has 1.3 million YouTube subscribers. Living in America, Vu speaks English in most of her clips and asks her fathers support for Vietnamese subtitles. Vu is famous for her creative makeup styles, including soft shy girl and back to school, etc.

