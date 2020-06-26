Overseas Vietnamese makeup queens conquer Internet

Michelle Phan (Phan Tuyet Bang) is famous worldwide for posting her makeup tutorial videos on YouTube in 2006, attracting over one billion views and nine million subscribers. Phan's videos include a host of topics, from basic styles to those for special occasions such as Halloween, etc. She also published videos revealing how to apply make up like singers Lady Gaga, Snow White, etc.



In 2015, she was named among Forbes's 30 Under 30. In 2017, Phan proved one the most successful YouTubers after earning $3 million. In 2010, French cosmetics brand Lancome made Phan their official video makeup artist after she featured some of their products in her tutorials, making her the company's first Vietnamese spokesperson. Gaining global success, Phan has focused on developing her own cosmetics brand. Photo courtesy of Michelle Phan.

