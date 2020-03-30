House of curves blurs boundary with nature

|
On a 500-meter-square plot in Dak Lak, a couple built a 150-meter-square house as a gift to themselves and their children after years of hard work.
Architects made us of curves to allow for an abundance of natural light.
Located in a tranquil, secure area, the house features low fencing, mostly to mark its boundaries.
The family home bears a simple and understated look.
The kitchen and living room share a spacious and airy commonality.
Utilities are designed with functionality in mind.
The main bedroom features wooden fittings for a warm and slumbering atmosphere.
When the three siblings outgrow their shared room, their parents plan to build a small house in the backyard and gift them the current one.
Giant, curving doors create the illusion of movement and weightless access.
Photos by Bl Architects