House of curves blurs boundary with nature

By Minh Trang   March 30, 2020 | 11:00 am GMT+7

In the heart of Central Highlands Dak Lak Province, a curvaceous design employs giant doorways to erase the distinction between indoors and out.

On a 500-meter-square land plot in Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak, a couple built a 150-meter-square house as a gift for themselves and their children after years of working hard.

On a 500-meter-square plot in Dak Lak, a couple built a 150-meter-square house as a gift to themselves and their children after years of hard work.
Homeowners wanted to have an impressive space for their family and have more natural light by erasing the boundaries of the outside and inside. After discussions with the architects, they opted to use curves as a special feature of the construction.

Architects made us of curves to allow for an abundance of natural light.
Located in a tranquil area without security concerns, the house has low fences, mostly to mark the boundaries.

Located in a tranquil, secure area, the house features low fencing, mostly to mark its boundaries.
Curves combine with simple shapes and white color of the wall, giving the house a simple and understated look.

The family home bears a simple and understated look.
The kitchen and living room share a common space. A large facade door allows natural light and wind to penetrate.

The kitchen and living room share a spacious and airy commonality.
White and wooden brown are the main colors, creating a sense of comfortability for homeowners.

Utilities are designed with functionality in mind.
The parents’ bedroom has a big glass window and connects with a dressing room.

The main bedroom features wooden fittings for a warm and slumbering atmosphere.
Three children share a bedroom. When they are grown up, their parents will build another house in the backyard garden and stay there, giving the current house to their offsprings.

When the three siblings outgrow their shared room, their parents plan to build a small house in the backyard and gift them the current one.
Giant doors with curves give a view to the outer greenery.

Giant, curving doors create the illusion of movement and weightless access.

                                                                                                                 Photos by Bl Architects

