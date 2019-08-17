VnExpress International
Style

Designer Cong Tri to return to New York fashion gala

By Nguyen Quy   August 17, 2019 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Designer Cong Tri will return to the New York Fashion Week on September 9. Photo courtesy of Cong Tri.

Famous Vietnamese designer Cong Tri is set to introduce his latest collection at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in September.

Tri’s collection, featuring a total of 60 designs, is set to be presented on September 9 at the Gallery I Spring Studios.

This will be the second time this year that Tri mark his presence at one of the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks in the world alongside London, Milan and Paris.

Tri, a leading name on Vietnam’s fashion scene, debuted at the world-famous fashion week in New York early February this year.

He has acquired an international following with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.

"Each of his collection is state-of-the-art and a fascinating story to be told," the NYFW’s official website says in its introduction to Tri.

His collection has been covered by fashion magazine Vogue and received acclaim from several media outlets.

