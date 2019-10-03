VnExpress International
Style

Da Nang's kite-shaped house maintains link with village life

By Thai Binh   October 3, 2019 | 11:31 am GMT+7

A kite-like roof sits on an elderly couple’s house which has natural ventilation.

Located on a countryside are of the central city of Da Nang, The Kite House is a gift of a son to his parents.

Knowing the owners had been living on the farms for years, architects from ALPES designed a house inspired by rural features to maintain their connections with village life.

The metal roof was inspired by the shape of a kite, which not only reminded the owners of their childhood by also broke the monotony of local traditional houses in the area.

The 196 square meter house is situated on a 1,500 square meter plot with a ground floor and a mezzanine floor.

The ground floor has three parts: outside seating area, a kitchen with dining area and two bedrooms.

A bedroom on the ground floor.

The mezzanine is used as a common area bringing all the family together, especially on the weekend, when children of the elderly couple visit them.

Layers of brick walls and glass doors improve air circulation and create the connection between the indoors and outdoors.

Two ponds next door allow cool air to enter the house and keep it cool.

Blueprint of the whole are.

Ground floor blueprint.

Mezzanine floor blueprint.

Section of the house.

Tags: Vietnam house architecture Da Nang
 
