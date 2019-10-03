Da Nang's kite-shaped house maintains link with village life

|
Located in the countryside on the outskirts of the central city of Da Nang, the 'Kite House' is a gift by a son to his parents.
|
Knowing the owners had been living on the farm for years, architects from ALPES designed a house incorporating rural features to maintain a link with village life.
|
The metal roof is inspired by the shape of a kite, which is not only redolent of their childhood for the owners but also breaks the monotony of similar looking houses in the area.
|
The 196-square-meter house is situated on a 1,500-square-meter plot with a ground floor and a mezzanine.
|
The ground floor has three parts: an outside seating area, a kitchen with a dining area and two bedrooms.
|
One of the two bedrooms on the ground floor.
|
The mezzanine is used as a common area, especially during weekends when the couple's children visit them.
|
Gaps in the brick walls allow air circulation and ensure the disconnect between the indoors and outdoors is not too stark.
|
Two ponds nearby keep the neighborhood cool.
|
Blueprint of the house.
|
Ground floor blueprint.
|
Mezzanine floor blueprint.
|
Section of the house.