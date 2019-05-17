Cong Tri creations continue to star in Hollywood

American actress Gabrielle Union wore a tweed dress designed by Cong Tri to the premier of television series LA’s Finest last Sunday.

Gabrielle Union wears a tweed dress designed by Cong Tri. Photo courtesy of Cong Tri

The long dress is ornamented with Swarovski crystals attached along the torso. The shoulders are highlighted with sophisticated feather details, with a harmonious blend of black and white.

Cong Tri said that he was contacted recently by the stylists of many Hollywood artists, including Gabrielle Union's.

Gabrielle Union is a co-producer and lead actress of the series. She has acted in various television series and movies including The Birth Of A Nation, Think Like A Man Too and Breakin’ All The Rules.

Gabrielle Union (R) at the premiere of LA's Finest. Photo courtesy of Cong Tri

On May 1, Canadian actress Cobie Smulders wore a Cong Tri outfit at the Billboard Music Awards 2019. Smulders’s choice was a costume from the designer’s fall-winter collection 2019 presented at the New York Fashion Week in February. Smulders combined the outfit with sparkling silver sandals.

Cobie Smulders (L) wears a Cong Tri outfit at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 on May 1. Photo by Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Cong Tri said that this dress fit the star at the very first try, and so it did not take him much time to customize it for her.

Smulders is well-known for her role in TV series How I Met Your Mother, and in blockbusters like The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Cong Tri made his debut at the New York Fashion Week this February, becoming the first Vietnamese designer to do so. His collection was covered by fashion magazine Vogue and received acclaim from several media outlets. The designer’s costumes have been favored by many artists including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Kate Bosworth, Katherine McNamara and Josephine Skriver.