Celebrities wear pillow dresses for social distancing fun

Model Tra Ngoc Hang was one of the first Vietnamese stars to join the quarantine pillow challenge, in which people cinch their pillows with a belt at the waist and pair them with the other accessories. Photo courtesy of Tra Ngoc Hang.
Jolie Nguyen joined the challenge with several accessories including a belt, a necklace, hand lace and a Dior bag.The challenge was kicked off on TikTok, a platform for short-form mobile videos, before becoming big on Instagram with thousands of users posted creative photos of themselves wearing a pillow and a belt. It later spread to other social networks. Photo courtesy of Joile Nguyen.
Model Phi Phuong Anh chose to dress herself in a pink pillow. Photo courtesy of Phi Phuong Anh.
Model Ha Kino opted to go for a black smoldering look from head to toe. Photo courtesy of Ha Kino.
Model Thuy Duong chose a white pillow and high-heeled black boots with a packaged bread, using a bouquet of red roses wrapped in black as part of the backdrop. Photo courtesy of Thuy Duong.
Fashionista Sun HT went for a grey pillow, silver earring and black belt combination with a Gucci bag. Photo courtesy of Sun HT.