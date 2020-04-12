VnExpress International
Celebrities wear pillow dresses for social distancing fun

By Van An   April 12, 2020 | 12:38 pm GMT+7

A ‘challenge’ for Vietnamese celebrities to post photographs of themselves wearing nothing but pillows and fashion accessories has become a social media hit. 

Model Tra Ngoc Hang was one of the first Vietnamese star to join the quarantine pillow challenge, in which people cinch their pillows with a belt at the waist, pairing them with the other accessories. Photo courtesy of Tra Ngoc Hang.

Jolie Nguyen joins the pillow challenge with a lot of accessories including belt, necklace, hand lace and a Dior bag. Photo courtesy of Joile Nguyen.

Jolie Nguyen joined the challenge with several accessories including a belt, a necklace, hand lace and a Dior bag.The challenge was kicked off on TikTok, a platform for short-form mobile videos, before becoming big on Instagram with thousands of users posted creative photos of themselves wearing a pillow and a belt. It later spread to other social networks. Photo courtesy of Joile Nguyen.
Model Phi Phuong Anh chooses pink for her dress. Photo courtesy of Phi Phuong Anh.

Model Ha Kino opts for black color from head to toes and with, giving her a powerful look. Photo courtesy of Ha Kino.

Model Thuy Duong choose a white pillow with a small bell and black boots. Photo courtesy of Thuy Duong.

Fashionista Sun HT went for a grey pillow, silver earring and black belt combination with a Gucci bag. Photo courtesy of Sun HT.

