Style

Bamboo design instills Da Nang home with eco-friendly charm

By Minh Trang   June 22, 2020 | 11:36 am GMT+7

Natural ventilation and organic frame sees coastal Da Nang City home blend with its natural surroundings.  

On a plot of land next to Hoi Khe Lake, the 400-square-meter abode was built based on four no’s: no aluminum or glass windows, no air conditioning, no baked bricks, and no tiles. The house is occupied by a family of three generations, fond of entertaining friends and celebrating special occasions.

A bamboo outer layer on the second floor allows wind to cool the house. Downstairs, the walls are made of stone, creating a sense of nature.

Holes in the stone wall allow light to enter the kitchen, in unison with aesthetics and eco-friendly living.

Washroom has a lake view. 

Glass bricks add a delicate touch to a robust structure. 

The house is surrounded by a natural playground of perennial orchards, vegetable gardens, woodlands, and sand dunes. The bamboo shell includes a waterproof middle layer.

The thick bamboo staves at the back of the property are locally sourced. 

The ground floor boasts a wine cellar, kitchen, and steam room, the dinner table overlooking both lake and pool. The second floor includes two bedrooms and an extended balcony made of tempered glass, creating the illusion of floating out across the water.

Cross section of the house.

 Photos by HUNI Architects

