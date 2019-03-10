David Beckham plays ball for insurance firm

Beckham, 44, arrived in the city Thursday night and spent Friday touring the city. On Friday night, many fans spotted him on the Bui Vien walking street in District 1, a backpacker precinct.

On Saturday, Beckham was at the 7th Military Region Stadium in Tan Binh District, where he met with fans.

On stage, he learned how to make summer rolls, the Vietnamese snack in which rice paper is wrapped around pork, shrimp, herbs and rice vermicelli, and best had dunked in sweet and sour fish sauce or a thick peanut dip.

David Beckham makes a Vietnamese summer roll. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Then he played football with local children and was joined by Vietnam’s rising star Duy Manh, a midfielder famous for his achievements as part of the Vietnamese men’s national football team, and Cong Vinh, a retired footballer considered one of the best in Vietnam’s football history.

David Beckham with Vietnamese footballers Duy Manh (L) and Cong Vinh, along with two young fans. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Beckham later presented gifts to some underprivileged children in Vietnam on behalf of the insurance firm.

Later in the day, he held a press conference promoting products and services of the insurance firm.

The company’s CEO said it looks at Vietnam as a potential market with highest number of middle-income earners in Asia who will make up half the nation’s population in next 17 years, which means more Vietnamese citizens paying attention to their health and buying insurance.

He also said the company decided to invite David Beckham because is a fact that the football star has a lot of fans in the country, even after his retirement.

Beckham left HCMC Saturday evening, wrapping up his fourth trip to Vietnam.