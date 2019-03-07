VnExpress International
Vincent van Gogh masterpieces make their digital debut in Vietnam

By Thu Quynh   March 7, 2019 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Wheat Field with Cypresses by Vincent van Gogh, 1889. Photo by Shutterstock/Everett Art

A month-long digital exhibition of works by van Gogh, world’s most famous post-impressionist artist, will open in Hanoi tomorrow.

35 artworks by the Dutch artist, including several world-famous and most recognizable ones like Sunflowers, Self-portrait and Almond Blossoms will be screened alternately and automatically through modern high-resolution projectors.

They will be categorized into still-lifes, self-portraits, plants landscapes.

The exhibition, "Reflective Impressions: van Gogh & his works" will be held March 8 to April 9 at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Arts (VCCA) in Hanoi.

According to the organizers, by projecting the original works on a large screen, the layers of the brush strokes will also be enlarged in size, enabling viewers to observe the paintings in every detail and contour.

They also believe that the digital display will show the viewer particular techniques used by the artist, like the famous thick brush strokes that capture van Gogh's strong emotions.

"The intricate combination of shapes, colors and brightness seems to highlight the genuineness, creating a matrix of brush strokes as well as the preciseness of the paintings, giving the audience a unique visual experience that compares to the authentic paintings," a VCCA representative said.

Within the framework of the exhibition, VCCA will also hold various other art events, including workshops to help the audience get deeper insights into van Gogh’s unique style.

Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) is one of the most famous artists in history. His artistic career lasted only the 10 years from 1880 to 1890, during which he left a legacy of about 850 colored paintings and over 1,300 drawings that are preserved to date, exclusive of a large number of watercolor paintings, lithographs and sketches in letters.

