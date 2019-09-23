VnExpress International
Vietnamese singer to join Asia Song Festival

By Long Nguyen   September 23, 2019 | 11:01 am GMT+7

Vu Cat Tuong will become the first Vietnamese artist to perform at Asia Song Festival in South Korea for two consecutive years.

Tuong will perform in the first concert of this year’s festival, which will take place on October 11-12 at the Ulsan Stadium in Ulsan City, according to the Asia Song Festival website.

The concert will also showcase performances from South Korean artists WINNER, Eric Nam and APRIL apart from singers from Thailand, the Philippines, Australia and Malaysia.

Vu Cat Tuong performed in Hanoi, August 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Dai Ngo.

Vu Cat Tuong performed in Hanoi, August 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Dai Ngo.

"It is such an honor for me to perform at Asia Song Festival the second time," said Tuong. She said one of her new songs would be performed at the festival next month. Last year, she sang her hit "If" in Vietnamese, Korean and English.

Tuong achieved fame soon after her first releases in 2014. She has worked with Universal Music Singapore on producing her songs.

Asia Song Festival is an annual event organized by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism since 2004 to promote exchanges among Asian countries.

Before Tuong, Vietnamese singer Ho Quynh Huong had performed twice at the renowned music festival in 2006 and 2008, not in consecutive years.

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

Japanese guitarist Yuki Matsui to perform in Vietnam

Four Vietnam photos among 50 shortlisted for AGORA award

Vietnam has three new world record holders

Exhibition to evoke memories of Hanoi street vendors

