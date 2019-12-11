Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

They are of Tuyen Lam Lake in central highlands town of Da Lat, a thunderstorm on Hon Yen island in the central province of Phu Yen, and sand dunes in the central province of Ninh Thuan.

"Tuyen Lam Lake". Photo by AGORA/Luong Nguyen Anh Trung.

Taken by Luong Nguyen Anh Trung, "Tuyen Lam Lake" shows a man rowing a boat in mid-morning mist in the lake. The lake, around 320 hectares in size, was recognized as a national heritage in 1998.

"In the Thunderstorm". Photo by AGORA/Nguyen Dean.

"In the Thunderstorm" was shot by Nguyen Dean and "Dawn in Nam Cuong Vietnam Sand Hill" by Tuan Ngoc.

"Dawn in Nam Cuong Vietnam Sand Hill". Photo by AGORA/Tuan Ngoc.

The #Landscape2019 award, organized by AGORA, a platform for photography lovers worldwide, attracted more than 25,000 submissions. The winner will be chosen from the 50 finalists and announced on December 19 in Barcelona.

In September four photos capturing daily life in Vietnam also made it to the shortlist for the AGORA annual award.